Jamaica's murder tally inching towards 1,000 since January 1

Jamaica is close to recording 1,000 murders since the start of the year with a little over three months remaining, new police figures have revealed.

The police report that 991 people were killed – 843 by a gun - between January 1 and last Saturday, according to the figures obtained by The Gleaner.

Five hundred and three of the victims were between 25 and 44 years old, an increase of 64 over the corresponding period last year.

Murders are up 10.5 per cent over the comparative period last year despite tighter restrictions on the movement of citizens as part of the measures imposed by the Government to stem a deadly third wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tighter restrictions include extended curfews and no-movement days.

Of the 19 police divisions, St Andrew South leads with 121 murders, a 23 per cent increase over the comparative period last year.

St James and Kingston West are next with 107 and 89 respectively.

Twelve murders were recorded in Portland – four more than the comparative period last year – the lowest of the 19 divisions islandwide.

The police say 385 murders have been cleared up so far this year, noting that some occurred in previous years.

A case is considered cleared up when a suspect is charged or deceased.

Meanwhile, shootings are up marginally while rapes are down 29 per cent and aggravated assaults down 19 per cent.

