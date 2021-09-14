Man killed in Portland Cottage, Clarendon

Police investigators in Clarendon are now at a scene where a man was killed in Portland Cottage this morning.

His identity is yet to be disclosed.

Deputy Superintendent Owen Brown, acting head of operations of the Clarendon Police Division, confirmed that the victim had escaped an attack by gunmen two days ago.

His cousin, 44-year-old Arvid Matthews, a fisherman of Longwood district in the parish, was killed during that same attack.

The police had reported that about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Matthews was standing on the roadway with friends in Shearer's Heights in Portland Cottage when they were approached by two armed men who opened fire, hitting Matthews several times.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Matthews was seen with multiple wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier on Sunday, a chilling quadruple murder jolted one family in Havana Heights in the parish.

The parents of an eight-year-old boy were among those killed in that attack.

As at September 11, sixty-eight people have been murdered in Clarendon, a 6.3% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

- Olivia Brown

