Pfizer COVID vaccine shortage forces suspension of administration

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that as of September 15, 2021, the administration of the Pfizer COVID vaccine will be suspended.

This is because of a current shortage.

At a COVID press conference a short while ago, Tufton said the administration of the vaccine will resume when a shipment arrives from the United States in the next two to three weeks.

According to the minister, by Wednesday, the remaining 28,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be used up.

Up to noon today, a total of 179,915 doses had been administered.

Some 143,039 were first doses and 36,876 were second doses.

