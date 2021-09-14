Sagicor Life to promote prostate cancer awareness

ACCORDING TO data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), outside of sub-Saharan Africa, Jamaica has the highest incident rate of prostate cancer per 100,000 people. In observance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, during the month of September Sagicor Life Jamaica is set to launch an online awareness campaign about prostate cancer and its effects on society.

The life and health insurance company will amplify the realities of the disease to encourage personal responsibility and promote a change in the attitude towards early and regular prostate screening for men 40 years and older, to increase the chances of recovery and survival.

In partnership with the MOHW, Sagicor Life will also be hosting a webinar to increase awareness about the disease and its impact on Jamaicans. Dubbed ‘Boss-Man… Mek Wi Reason’, the online forum will feature stories and advice from consultant urologist Professor William Aiken, associate clinical psychologist Keisha Bowla-Hines, and a prostate cancer survivor and his wife.

The forum will be streamed live on Wednesday, September 15, via Sagicor’s and the MOHW’s social media platforms. Additional targeted wellness sessions will be hosted in conjunction with the MOHW to reach another 500 men through virtual sessions at some private-sector companies.

Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president, Sagicor Life Jamaica – Individual Life Division, shared that Sagicor is keen on playing an integral role in raising awareness about prostate cancer, and the importance of early detection to have a fighting chance against the disease.

“As the leading health insurance provider in Jamaica, we see it as our responsibility to encourage the nation to maintain and protect their overall well-being. This campaign is to encourage our men to check their prostates as early as possible and give themselves a better chance at preserving life,” he said, reiterating that testing can begin as early as 40 years.

He noted that the push for prostate cancer awareness aligns with Sagicor’s recently launched ‘Do It For You’ wellness initiative, geared at encouraging Jamaicans to take a greater interest in preserving their physical, mental and financial wellness, and urged Jamaicans to be intentional about caring for themselves.

Last year, over 1,500 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the MOHW.