St Andrew man charged for stabbing woman with screwdriver

A St Andrew man accused of using a screwdriver to stab a woman has been charged.

Twenty-three-year-old Savijon Brown, of Gold Smith Avenue in August Town, is charged with unlawful wounding.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say Brown was charged after being pointed out by the complainant.

It is reported that about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, the two were in Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine when they had a dispute.

It is further reported that Brown used a screwdriver to stab her to the left side of her forehead and left arm.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

