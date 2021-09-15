Audley Shaw takes responsibility for Agriculture Ministry

Audley Shaw has assumed responsibility for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries following today's resignation of Floyd Green.

Shaw also has responsibility for the Industry, Investment and Commerce Ministry.

Green resigned following a video in which he was among a maskless group of people at a hotel toasting to no-movement day.

“I have disappointed so many,” said Green in a statement today.

He met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning.

"It was wrong," said Green of his participation in the party.

In a statement today, Holness said during a meeting with Green this morning it was “agreed” that he would not continue in the Cabinet.

However, the Prime Minister said it was discussed that there may be other areas in which Green's expertise could be offered.

