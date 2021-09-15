District constable found dead at home in St Catherine

District constable 45-year-old Alrick Atkins was found dead at his house in Green Acres in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

The discovery was made when a check was made at his home after he did not turn up for work at the August Town Police Station in St Andrew, where he was stationed.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Atkins was described by colleagues as dedicated, hard-working and reserved.

