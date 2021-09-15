E-10 87 down $1.45, E-10 90 down $1.66 and diesel cut by $1.77

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $1.45 to sell for $152.29 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $1.66 sell for $158.21.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $1.77 per litre to sell for $145.22.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $150.63 per litre following a decrease of $2.45.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $1.88 to sell for $122.10.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.08 to sell for $72, while butane will move down by $2.02 to sell for $78.55 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

