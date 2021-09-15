Gov’t gets $2.4 million donation for vaccination incentive programme

The Government's COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Programme has been boosted with a donation of $2.4 million from six private sector companies.

The donation came from the Digicel Foundation, Rainforest Seafoods, GraceKennedy, the Chinese Merchant Association, National Rums of Jamaica Limited and the Jamaica Public Service Company.

Each company donated vouchers that will be distributed to persons who become vaccinated.

Further, the Chinese Merchant Association donated $600,000.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, thanked the companies for their assistance.

“Today, we are witnessing another partnership in the vaccination blitz. I want to thank the companies that have come on board. I want to say that partnership is key to the vaccination programme and encourage others to come on board,” Tufton said at the ceremony today.

“The vouchers are going to be used in our vaccination blitz to target selected communities and encourage those communities to take the vaccine, and for the communities where we think there is a great need otherwise, we would provide support using these vouchers.”

Ainsworth Morris

