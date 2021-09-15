Guns and ammunition seized in St Thomas, three teens arrested

Three teens were arrested in Seaforth, St Thomas on Tuesday following the seizure of firearms and ammunition by the police.

The police say the teenagers were trespassing on a farm when they were stopped and searched.

The firearms were found on two of them, prompting their arrest, the police say.

The weapons were identified as a Smith and Wesson Springfield nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds and a Berretta nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds.

The police say the teens are to be questioned in the presence of their attorneys after which charges will be proffered under the Disaster Risk Management Act and Firearms Act.

