INDECOM takes over police probe into trimming of Rastafarian woman in lock-up

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has now taken over the probe into the trimming of a Rastafarian woman at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon.

According to Anderson, last week, INDECOM wrote to the police asking for some information.

Princess Nzinga Candace King, 19, alleges that she was trimmed by a policewoman on July 22 while she was in lock-up.

Anderson said the investigation holds special importance as it led to an important national conversation.

“It's important on a number of levels, I think the main one is that beyond the actual case itself. It led to a national conversation about the JCF's reaction to different groups, to Rastafarians in particular. You know, a wider conversation about how we tread with diversity and our public.”

Deputy Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Hamish Campbell says the investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) once it is completed.

"As the investigation carries on, the gathering of statements, the interviewing of people, the compilation of the report. We don't give a running commentary on the daily progress and we said that when the report is completed it will be submitted forward to the legal department and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,"

Commissioner Anderson says like many Jamaicans, the JCF is waiting with some anticipation for the result of this investigation.

