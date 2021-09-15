Manchester businessman charged for breaching curfew, gun possession

Manchester businessman 26-year-old Eric Pryce has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The police say Pryce, otherwise called 'Daddy', was seen walking along a road yesterday morning in Comfort, Williamsfield, breaching the no-movement day curfew.

They say he was stopped and searched.

According to the police, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds was seized.

Pryce was arrested and later charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.