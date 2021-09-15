NSWMA investigating senior exec's participation in Floyd Green party video

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says it's trying to confirm whether one of its senior executives was among patrons at a controversial birthday party held this week in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.

NSWMA chairman, Dennis Chung, says based on a review of the 35-second clip, one of the persons "appears to be one of our employees".

He said NSWMA executive director Audley Gordon will make the final confirmation.

However, Chung is insisting that the breach of COVID-19 guidelines is not condoned by the public agency.

"If it is the case, it is unfortunate and I'm sure the executive director will address it internally," Chung said, adding that Gordon has committed to issuing reminders to staff.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Floyd Green, was forced to resign today after the video emerged on social media yesterday showing him in a maskless group toasting to a no-movement day comment and cheers of "Shower Labourite".

The party, which was held at a restaurant at the R Hotel in St Andrew, is said to have happened on Tuesday, which was a day when Jamaicans were barred from going into public spaces.

Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Andrew Bellamy was also forced to resign from a state board as well as committees of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The party was reportedly a birthday celebration for Green's adviser, Gabrielle Hylton, who sits on three boards - the Cannabis Licensing Authority, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.

