PM announces new curfew hours
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new curfew hours effective this weekend.
As a result of the new measures, there will be no more weekday no-movement days except on National Heroes' Day on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Meanwhile, until this Saturday, the weekday curfew will start at 7 p.m nightly.
New curfew Hours (September 18 - October 28, 2021)
Weekdays
Mondays to Fridays
8 p.m. to 5 a.m., daily
Weekends
Saturdays - 6 p.m to
Mondays at 5 a.m.
*Sundays are no-movement days
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.