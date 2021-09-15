PM announces new curfew hours

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new curfew hours effective this weekend.

As a result of the new measures, there will be no more weekday no-movement days except on National Heroes' Day on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, until this Saturday, the weekday curfew will start at 7 p.m nightly.

New curfew Hours (September 18 - October 28, 2021)

Weekdays

Mondays to Fridays

8 p.m. to 5 a.m., daily

Weekends

Saturdays - 6 p.m to

Mondays at 5 a.m.

*Sundays are no-movement days

