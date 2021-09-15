Police probing party video on no-movement day involving Floyd Green and others

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today indicated that he has referred the controversial video which shows resigned Agriculture Minister Floyd Green and others partying at a hotel on Monday's no-movement day to the police for an investigation.

“We need the advice to say what other action is to be taken,” Holness said during his tour at the vaccination blitz at Windward Road Primary in St Andrew.

“We take it very seriously. As you can see this is not a matter that we are treating lightly.

“We are all disappointed in seeing the video and Minister Green, having reflected, also expressed his own disappointment and recommitted to ensure that no such other incident occurs. So I think the nation has acknowledged that he has apologised sincerely for it,” he added.

Holness continued, “I am really very sorry that this has happened but we have to set the tone as to the type of society we want and what is expected of persons who hold public authority.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Commissioner of Police Major Anthony Anderson, speaking at a press conference earlier today, confirmed that the police are investigating the matter.

There had been outrage on social media over a video that emerged showing Green at a birthday party toasting to a COVID-19 no-movement day comment.

Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Bellamy, was also in the video.

Green has since resigned from his position as agriculture minister.

Bellamy has also resigned from the board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) and from all committees that he chairs at the municipal corporation.

“We are examining the situation with Councillor Bellamy and you will hear shortly. And it's not just Councillor Bellamy, there are other persons in the video who we have to look at carefully,” said Holness.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.