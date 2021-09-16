CIBC FirstCaribbean and Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) partnered with other donors to furnish the transition home recently completed by Woman Inc for the benefit of abused women. The Embassy of Japan in Jamaica facilitated the refurbishing of the building. Here, celebrating at the handover ceremony are (from left) Angela Clarke, coordinator, Public Education Committee, Woman Inc; Nadine Heywood, chair, Advocacy Committee, WLI; Marcia Erskine, chair, PR Fundraising & Events, WLI; Angella Jones, founder, Woman Inc; Noriko Oshima, secretary and director of economic affairs and cooperation at the Embassy of Japan; and Joyce Hewett, executive director, Woman Inc.