60 per cent of ODPP staff vaccinated

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has embarked on an education campaign to encourage staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking at the opening of the Michaelmas Term of the Home Circuit Court this morning at the Supreme Court in Kingston, Director of Public Prosecution, Paula Llewellyn, said that about 60 per cent of the office's approximately 100 workers have taken the jab.

Llewellyn said the initiative is to ensure that employees are provided with information.

“We are embarking on a programme of public education to make sure all members of staff have the information that they need to make that personal decision in respect of whether to vaccinate or not vaccinate,” she said.

“We, too, have had to deal with situations where persons have had to go into quarantine. We have had a couple of people who have proven to be positive and we have put protocols in place to make sure that the wheel of justice [and] courts are able to continue,” said Llewellyn.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The pandemic has stretched, I believe, every leader in any sector. We've had to think outside the box, we've had to deal with a multiplicity of issues and challenges which surround how to keep the workspace safe for all concerned and this is for both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. We have had to be responsive to the human resource concerns and sensitivity in relation to dealing with vaccine hesitancy, dealing with persons who do not wish to be vaccinated in the circumstance where there is no mandate,” she continued.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.