Another parish court judge dies from COVID-19

Another senior parish court judge has died from COVID-19, officials have revealed.

Horace Mitchell, who was assigned to the St Elizabeth Parish Court, died at the Mandeville Regional Hospital this morning.

His death comes almost one month after the passing of former senior parish judge for St Ann, Stanley Clarke.

Clarke also died from COVID-19.

