P.A. Benjamin demonstrates its community support to students of St Aloysius Primary School through the company’s Back To School Tablet programme. St Aloysius is one of the community schools P.A. Benjamin has adopted. In this photo, grade five student Leandre Williams was specially selected as one of the lucky students. Presenting the tablets is Lisa Andrade-Thompson, marketing manager, Food & Personal Care – Corporate, while Leandre’s mother looks on.