Corporate Hands | UTech gets dental education materials

Sample X-ray and dental education materials, which will aid greatly in improving the quality of module delivery to the students of the College of Oral Health Sciences were donated to the University of Technology, Jamaica on August 16 by Dr Doryck Boyd, former vice-dean. Professor Colin Gyles (left), acting President, UTech, Jamaica and Dr Mark Edwards (right), dean, Joint Colleges of Medicine, Oral Health and Veterinary Sciences are joined by Arlene Smith (second left), vice-president and Chief Human Resources Officer and Chantol Hardie (second right), Human Resources Business Partner to receive the donation. Dr Boyd outstandingly served the College in several capacities as lecturer, programme director and vice-dean for over 10 years and played a key role in the establishment of the Joint Colleges of Medicine, Oral Health and Veterinary Sciences.