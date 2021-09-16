More trial delays for cops charged in Mario Deane case

The trial of the three cops charged in relation to the 2014 death of Mario Deane continues to face delays.

The trial of Corporal Elaine Stewart and District Constables Juliana Clevon and Marlon Grant failed to get under way in the St James Circuit Court today after the court was told that the defendants preferred to have the case tried by a jury.

Lawyers in the case indicated that while there were discussions on whether to have the case tried by the judge alone, the accused men and their legal team decided to have the case heard by a jury.

Jury trials have been suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year to restrict the spread of the virus.

Presiding judge Justice Stephanie Jackson-Haisley then set a new trial date for April 20, 2022.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The court also issued a subpoena for the prosecution's witnesses to be present when the matter is heard again next year April.

The case's latest mention marks the tenth time that the long-awaited trial has been rescheduled since the three cops first appeared before the St James Circuit Court on September 18, 2018.

Stewart, Clevon and Grant were arrested and charged with manslaughter, misconduct in a public office, and perverting the course of justice in relation to Deane's death.

It is being alleged that the three were on duty at the Barnett Street police lock-up in Montego Bay at the time when Deane was brutally beaten on August 3, 2014, while in custody at the facility for possession of a ganja spliff.

Deane, 31, died three days later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

It is also being alleged that Stewart, the most senior officer of the trio, gave instructions for the cell where the beating took place to be cleaned before the arrival of investigators.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.