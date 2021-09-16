Police seize guns in Clarendon operation

The Clarendon Police are reporting that several guns have so far been seized in an operation now under way in Cherry Tree Lane in the parish.

On Sunday, six suspects from the community were taken into custody in relation to the predawn quadruple murder in Havannah Heights.

The Gleaner understands that the guns and suspects are also linked to other killings across the parish.

Thirty-two-year-old Tashana Whyte; her 25-year-old sister, Sherona Whyte; their 19-year-old nephew, Luke Newman; and Sherona's partner, 27-year-old Michael Solomon, were killed execution-style during Sunday's attack.

- Olivia Brown

