Rev Phillip Johnson appointed acting Custos of St Catherine

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has appointed St Catherine Justice of the Peace Reverend Phillip Kermitt Johnson as the acting Custos of St Catherine.

Johnson, 46, succeeds Reverend Jeffery McKenzie who has retired.

He founded Fingers From the Heart Ministry, named after a book he wrote.

Johnson also founded the Solid Base Group of Schools on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town.

He was appointed a justice of the peace in 2016 and coincidentally was sworn in by McKenzie in his first official duty as custos.

Johnson is married to Julian, the principal of the Solid Base Group of School.

They are the parents of a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

