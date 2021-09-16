Riley Bridge in Lucea, Hanover impassable

The Riley Bridge in Lucea, Hanover is now impassable due to heavy rain which lashed the parish capital this afternoon.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for Hanover, is urging motorists to avoid the area.

The roadway is the main link between Montego Bay and Negril.

For motorists travelling from Montego Bay to Negril, the ideal route is through Savanna-la-mar.

