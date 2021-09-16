Trelawny man charged for stabbing death of 84-y-o grandfather

Detectives assigned to the Falmouth Police have arrested and charged 22-year-old chef Victor Newman for the murder of his grandfather 84-year-old Menocal Stephenson of Quick Step district in Trelawny.

The police report that on the morning of September 11, Newman used a knife to stab Stephenson several times.

The elderly man succumbed to his injuries.

Newman was accosted by residents who handed him over to the police.

On Monday, September 13, a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of two justices of the peace.

Newman was charged with murder on Tuesday, September 14.

His court date is being finalised.

