Two senior citizens killed, teen injured in St Ann

Two gunmen pounced on a family in Woodside district, Claremont, St Ann, late Wednesday afternoon, killing two senior citizens and wounding a teenager in the process.

The deceased have been identified as Thelma Nembhard, 61, and David Nembhard, 68, both of Woodstock.

A 19-year-old female remains in hospital.

It is reported that the three were at home when about 5:40 p.m. they were attacked by two gunmen who entered the house and opened fire.

All three were hit, with the senior citizens dying on the spot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Commander for the St Ann Police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

“It seems to be becoming from a domestic-related incident between elements in that community, that we are pursuing, so a direct motive has not yet been established for the killing,” Powell said.

Powell is appealing to persons with information to come forward.

“We have received some intelligence and we are pursuing, so we are hoping in the shortest order that we'll be able to bring some resolution to this matter,” he said.

Powell is urging residents of the parish to report any actions that could result in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the police high command is to establish a domestic violence intervention centre for St Ann, to be located in Alexandria.

- Carl Gilchrist

NOTE: An earlier version of this story had incorrectly said the senior citizens were a couple. The police have since advised that they were actually in-laws.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.