601 additional COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,772.

The deceased are a 76-year-old man from St Catherine, a 51-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew, a 76-year-old man from St Mary and an 86-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 14 and 15.

In the meantime, one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 177.

And three more deaths are under investigation, increasing the figure to 261.

Meanwhile, there were 601 new cases, pushing the total to 78,590 with 25,793 being active.

Of the new cases, 319 are women and 282 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 126

* St Ann - 88

* St Catherine - 86

* Clarendon - 50

* Manchester - 46

* St Elizabeth - 44

* St Thomas - 44

* St James - 33

* Hanover - 24

* St Mary - 24

* Trelawny - 18

* Westmoreland - 15

* Portland - 3

A total of 1,669 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 37.5%.

In the meantime, there were 134 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,495.

Some 708 persons are in hospital with 168 being moderately ill, 104 severely ill and 56 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 41,433 are at home.

