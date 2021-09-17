Edna Manley College awaiting fire damage assessment

The administration at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts says it is awaiting an assessment from the fire brigade to ascertain the cause of today's fire and the extent of the damage.

The institution says a section of the School of Visual Arts and the Hope Brooks Painting Studio caught fire earlier this morning.

Three units from the Jamaica Fire Brigade responded and the fire has been extinguished.

All students and staff are safe, the college noted.

The institution says it is grateful for the calls of concern from stakeholders, well-wishers, and the arts community.

