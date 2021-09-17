Fire at Edna Manley College

A section of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in St Andrew is now on fire.

The blazing section houses the visual arts classrooms.

Eyewitnesses said that there was an explosion and then the building was seen on fire.

The fire department was then contacted.

More details soon.

