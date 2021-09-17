Kingston construction worker freed of murder

Kingston construction worker 33-year-old Kimeo Green was yesterday freed of murder in the Home Circuit Court.

Green was on trial for the 2013 death of Oneil Reid, otherwise called 'Barnie Frass', in Nannyville in St Andrew.

He was freed after the lone eyewitness admitted during cross-examination that she did not see the shooter.

She also admitted that this was indicated to the police when she gave a written statement in 2013.

The prosecution led evidence that on September 19, 2013, Reid was shot and killed by Green.

It was also argued that after the shooting, Green was seen fleeing from the scene with a gun in his hand.

But during the trial, Green's lawyers, Richard Lynch and Peter Champagnie, challenged the testimony of the main witness.

Under cross-examination from Lynch, the witness admitted that she had initially given the police a statement in which she had pointed out that she did not see the killer.

But she further testified that she went back two years later and gave Green's name to the police as the killer.

According to the witness, who knew Green before the incident, she had withheld his name out of fear.

However, the Crown, after hearing her startling admission, decided to stop the trial and offered no evidence against Green.

He was then freed.

