Policeman accused of assaulting female colleague granted $100,000 bail

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gary Chambers, who is charged with indecent assault, was today offered $100,000 bail when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.

Chambers, 49, is being accused of assaulting a female colleague in October 2016 while they were travelling in a motor car.

The policewoman subsequently made a report to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

Chambers was charged following a recent ruling from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

In applying for bail, his attorney Peter Champagnie invited the court to note the date of the alleged incident to the time when the formal report was made.

The court was told that the report was filed by the complainant five months after the alleged incident.

He argued that all throughout this period his client was available and that he had expressed concerns formally about the lack of progress in the investigation when he was passed over for promotion within the force.

Champagnie stressed that his client views the allegations as unfounded and rooted in malice.

Chambers is to return to court on December 3, when it is expected that the prosecution will be in a position to agree on a trial date.

