537 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Five more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,777.

The deceased are a 71-year-old female from St Catherine, a 71-year-old man from St Ann, a 74-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 61-year-old man from St Ann and a 70-year-old man from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 15 and 16.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 262.

Meanwhile, there were 537 new cases with ages ranging from six days to 90 years, pushing the total to 79,127 with 26,178 being active.

Of the new cases, 321 are women and 216 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 126

* Kingston and St Andrew - 107

* St James - 56

* St Ann - 46

* St Elizabeth - 40

* Clarendon - 37

* Manchester - 27

* St Mary - 24

* Trelawny - 22

* Westmoreland - 21

* Hanover -15

* Portland - 9

* St Thomas - 7

A total of 2,493 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 37.7%.

In the meantime, there were 146 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,641.

Some 760 persons are in hospital with 154 being moderately ill, 94 severely ill and 57 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 41,546 are at home.

