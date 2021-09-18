Illegal guns seized in Manchester, two men arrested

The police in Manchester are reporting the seizure of two illegal guns and that two men have been arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

The police say the seizure of the Taurus 9mm pistol and another 9mm pistol with two magazines with a total of eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was made during an operation on Caledonia Road in Mandeville on Thursday night.

It is reported that about 9:45 p.m., cops were in the area when they saw a Toyota Probox driving along the roadway with three men aboard.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop.

He complied.

The police say one of the men ran from the car as the team approached.

The remaining two were accosted and searched.

The police say the illegal firearms and ammunition were found during a search of the car.

The two men were subsequently taken into custody.

