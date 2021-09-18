Man arrested following gun seizure in St Andrew
Published:Saturday | September 18, 2021 | 1:09 PM
A man was arrested on Friday following the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition at a premises on Red Hills Road in St Andrew.
The police report that cops on an operation carried out a search of the house when a man was seen on a roof sleeping.
It was later discovered that the firearm was hidden under his body, according to the police.
The weapon was identified as a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with eleven 9mm cartridges.
The man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged.
