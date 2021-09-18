McKenzie orders new chairs for Ocho Rios Fire Station

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has instructed the St Ann Municipal Corporation to purchase new chairs for the Ocho Rios Fire Station arising from insufficient seating at the facility.

McKenzie gave the order after seeing benches made by firefighters to address the issue.

He was visiting the fire station on Friday to offer condolences to firefighters following the loss of two of their colleagues in a motor vehicle crash earlier in the week.

The chairs are expected to be included in a facelift that the local government minister has promised for the station.

He said the exercise is to show respect and gratitude to the men and women at the fire station.

- Carl Gilchrist

