More COVID-19 vaccination sites being established

The number of COVID-19 vaccination sites islandwide is being increased by the Government to ensure more Jamaicans get inoculated.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says efforts are being made to bolster accessibility and convenience for persons who wish to take the vaccine.

“It means that we are going to be bringing the vaccination sites into the community so that they are closer to you [the citizens],” Holness indicated.

He was speaking while visiting a vaccination blitz at Caribbean Palms Estate Community Centre in St Andrew on Friday.

The visit was part of the ongoing national vaccine mobilisation and public education campaign to encourage greater take-up of the vaccine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Holness also urged persons in positions of influence to encourage persons not yet vaccinated to do so.

“In a national emergency, we would enlist the support of all well-thinking citizens in encouraging persons to take the vaccine. We make a general call of every citizen of Jamaica to support [this thrust] and use their influence,” he said.

Holness pointed out that the Government has been deliberate in lobbying the support of influential groups in order that they can mobilise their affiliates, associates, and members to increase COVID-19 vaccine take-up.

“We encourage everyone from all walks of life, wherever you are, whatever your status, if you can go ahead and add your voice, please do so,” he added.

Noting that approximately 700,000 persons have, to date, been inoculated, Holness again urged the sceptics to get vaccinated, thereby protecting themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation, and possible death.

He further encouraged persons to remain diligent in adhering to the infection prevention and control measures, including mask wearing, maintaining physical distance, and frequent hand washing and sanitising.

For his part, Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, who visited the vaccination site, also encouraged more persons to take the vaccine, while emphasising the safety and efficacy of the doses Jamaica has already received.

“Please don't hesitate because you want a particular vaccine. If it has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and it is available here, go ahead and take it,” he urged.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.