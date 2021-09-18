Three tips to achieve breakthrough in worship

Rev Dwight Fletcher

Last week, we looked at releasing our own praise and worship in lockdown to break the chains of depression and heaviness. We saw the example of Paul and Silas, in Acts 16, who were severely beaten and imprisoned in a dungeon and who responded with worship to God.

WORSHIP DESPITE YOUR CIRCUMSTANCE

While their response may be baffling or just plain weird, we learned that, despite our circumstances, God is always worthy to be praised. He’s the all-powerful, loving Creator who works all things together for good. Even when we don’t understand it, God is working out something. Having this attitude to worship is what brought about their breakthrough. This type of worship is a declaration of our weakness and a proclamation of God’s strength. Paul and Silas knew that the greatest opportunity for their breakthrough was in their worship. Some things that we think will destroy us are actually meant to promote us. True worshippers are identified by their worship in bad times.

MAKE WORSHIP YOUR LIFESTYLE

In addition to Paul and Silas’ example teaching us that the worse a situation is, the more we should worship, it also demonstrates a lifestyle of worship. The fact that they chose to worship even in a dungeon after being flogged meant that it was important to them, their regular habit. We, too, need to make worship our constant habit. Worshipping God occasionally won’t work. We shouldn’t allow our minds to concentrate on the increasing troubles on Earth. We must lift up praise as a way of life. Since God only has good plans for us, we can and should praise Him in every circumstance.

WORSHIP OUT LOUD

Paul and Silas worshipped God out loud so that even those around could hear them. Acts 16:25 (NIV) says, “So about midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them”.

It is important to give voice to our praise. Proverbs 18:21 says, “Life and death are in the power of the tongue”. Sometimes we are dying in our circumstances because we won’t open our mouths and give God praise. Bishop T. D. Jakes once shared his philosophy that the Romans could only kill Him because He didn’t speak ( “as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he [Jesus] did not open his mouth” Isaiah 53:7-NIV), for had He opened his mouth, He could have called down legions of angels to fight on his behalf and he would be free from that circumstance.

Remember it is the enemy’s plan to keep us from purposeful worship, including placing things in our way to deter us, like fear of ridicule. This is because he knows that, when we truly seek God, we will move into a new realm of power and his evil works will be shattered. I’m sure when Paul and Silas started worshipping in the dungeon, people shouted at them to stop or called them crazy, but they were focused on their love for God rather than what others said.

Historical records tell us that Paul and Silas had been ministering in Philippi for a while before this, with very little converts to show for it. They were arrested on their way to their prayer spot because they needed a breakthrough. No one could have imagined that right there in the dungeon, in their darkest moment, is where God would have given them their greatest breakthrough and an explosion in their ministry. Our freedom can be manifested through our worship.

Next week, we will explore how their worship brought promotion.