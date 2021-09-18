Woman killed in Manchester gun attack

A woman was shot and killed at home in Comfort, Manchester last night.

She has been identified as Ana kay Richards, who is said to be in her 30s.

It is reported that about 10:30 Richards was at the premises when gunmen entered the house and opened fire, hitting the woman.

Two children were also inside the house.

The gunmen then escaped following the shooting.

It is reported that the children ran next door to a relative to report the attack.

