546 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Fourteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,791.

The Ministry of Health the deaths occurred between August 31 and September 16.

Two of the deaths were previously under investigation.

The deceased are:

Manchester

* An 87-year-old female

* An 80-year-old male

* A 91-year-old man

* A 76-year old woman

* A 90-year-old male

* A 76-year-old woman

St Elizabeth

* A 54-year-old female

* A 64-year-old man

* A 72-year-old male

* A 94-year-old man

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 61-year-old male

* A 66-year-old woman

* A 59-year-old man

St Catherine

An 81-year-old woman

And 10 more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 270.

Meanwhile, there were 546 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 98 years, pushing the total to 79,673 with 26,556 being active.

Of the new infections, 327 are women, 216 are men and three cases are under investigation.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 148

* Kingston and St Andrew - 127

* Manchester - 42

* St Thomas - 40

* St James - 35

* St Ann - 33

* St Elizabeth - 24

* Trelawny -24

* Clarendon - 23

* Hanover - 14

* Westmoreland - 13

* Portland - 17

* St Mary - 6

A total of 1,976 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 30.6%.

In the meantime, there were 146 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,787.

Some 723 persons are in hospital with 150 being moderately ill, 102 severely ill and 55 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 41,064 are at home.

