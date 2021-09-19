Dr Leslie Meade is new president-elect of MAJ

Dr Leslie Meade has won the run-off to become president-elect of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ).

Meade, who served as honorary secretary, defeated neurosurgeon Dr Roger Hunter.

Meade, who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology and public health, won 77% of the votes.

Approximately 55% of eligible persons voted.

Data on the ballots cast have not yet been released.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meade, who is in his 40s, will succeed Dr Brian James, who is slated to replace the incumbent, Dr Andrew Manning.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.