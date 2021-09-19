Man shot and killed by police in St Catherine

A probe has been launched into the fatal shooting of a man by the police in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Thirty-three-year-old Dwight Huggins was shot on Friday night off Old Harbour Road.

The police say a weapon was recovered.

The police report that about 11:30 p.m., cops were in the area searching for a robbery suspect.

Huggins was seen by the police and he reportedly brandished a handgun and challenged the party.

The police took evasive action and Huggins was shot during the exchange.

According to the police, a Glock pistol containing several rounds of ammunition was seized from Huggins.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations and the police's Inspectorate Branch are probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

