St Ann teacher Ruchelle Williams reported missing

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate 34-year-old teacher Ruchelle Williams who has been reported missing.

Williams, who is from Goshen district in St Ann, has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, September 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Browns Town Police are that at about 4:00 p.m., Williams was last seen at a plaza dressed in a blue blouse and black pants.

How to provide information

Browns Town Police at 876-602-2563 or call the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

