Traffic changes for Clansman Gang trial tomorrow

The police say traffic changes are to be made in a section of downtown Kingston to facilitate the trial of alleged members of the Clansman Gang in the Supreme Court.

The trial is set to begin tomorrow.

The accused have been indicted for a multiplicity of offences under the anti-gang legislation.

The police say the intersection of King Street and Tower Street and the intersection of King Street and Barry Street will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to adhere to instructions from the police.

