733 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,794.

Those who have died are a 37-year-old man from St Mary, a 71-year-old male from St Thomas and a 49-year-old woman from St Mary.

And five more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 275.

Meanwhile, there were 733 new cases with ages, pushing the total to 80,406 with 27,137 being active.

Of the new infections, 417 are women, 309 are men and seven cases are under investigation.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 160

* St Catherine - 128

* St Ann - 89

* St James - 70

* St Thomas - 60

* Westmoreland - 45

* St Elizabeth - 36

* Trelawny – 34

* Hanover – 33

* St Mary - 28

* Clarendon - 27

* Manchester - 22

* Portland - 1

A total of 1,921 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 39.8%.

In the meantime, there were 144 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,931.

Some 721 persons are in hospital with 154 being moderately ill, 100 severely ill and 43 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 39,492 are at home.

