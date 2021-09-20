Adventists launch food bank

In acknowledgement that food is a basic need of humanity, where Jesus Christ, in Matthew 25, specified feeding the hungry as one of the criteria to test our fitness for entry into the Kingdom of God, the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica will launch a food bank.

“We are determined to fulfil that mandate,” said Pastor Everett Brown, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica. “Persons in the community around us should not go hungry. So, we are launching this food bank with the assurance that we have divine approval, and with the assurance also that those who contribute to it will be greatly blessed.”

The launch will take place virtually on all Seventh-day Adventist platforms across all its conferences on Saturday, September 25, starting at 11 a.m. The theme of the launch is ‘Giving, Caring, Sharing’.

“We invite the participation of everyone in Jamaica, and wherever you are in the world, to support this worthy Christly venture. Some have more to give than others, and that is alright. In these perilous times, every little positive act will brighten a corner,” Brown added.

The food bank will operate through all five regional conferences of the union, covering every parish.

The church has more than 300,000 members who worship online and in over 700 churches across Jamaica.