A centenarian’s trip down memory lane

One hundred-year-old Mavis ‘Aunty’ Little has created a life and legacy esteemed by many.

The cheerful centenarian recently went down memory lane with The Gleaner, as she sat on her verandah, just beside a blooming orchid, at her Gordon Town, St Andrew home.

Born on July 22, 1921 in the district of Sugar Loaf, Gordon Town, Little was the fifth of six children and had the prestige of being the only girl.

“That was a hundred years ago. I was very naughty, I played, went to school, church and obeyed my parents,” she said of her childhood, in between bouts of laughter.

The long journey from Sugar Loaf, which included crossing a river, to the Gordon Town square where they attended church and school became unbearable, especially for her mother who suffered from arthritis.

When the property across from the church became available, the family relocated there and she has called that place home since then.

Little started her own family in 1945, giving birth to six children – Osbourne Floyd, Norman Washington, Paulette Elaine, Sherlette Isada, Donovan Emerson and Rosalie May.

In 1955, an opportunity arose for Little to migrate to England but she declined. She chose instead to stay and take care of her children, and being the only daughter for her parents, she found it imperative to become the primary caregiver for her father, who by then was a widower.

She committed to that task until his passing 19 years later.

Little remembers clearly how she was informed about her appointment as a justice of the peace several decades ago.

“They sent and called me down the station and, when people saw me going up the station steps, everybody was wondering what I did. Maybe they thought I was going to jail, but when I went up, the corporal told me that I was appointed as a justice of the peace for the area and he said I could start right away, but I would get the written document from them later,” an animated Little recounted.

ACTIVE CHURCH MEMBER

She also served as secretary of the Jamaica Agricultural Society and was an active member of the Gordon Town All-Age School Parent Teachers Association, even after her children graduated. She was also a dedicated member of the Gordon Town Methodist Church.

When asked if she still attends church, Little responded: “Den nuh part a me? I still go to church”. She was reminded, however, by one of her daughters that she has not been there physically since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little worked at a number of business places and served as a postal assistant at Gordon Town Post Office. She also worked in the government’s census department and was an embroidery supervisor at All Sides.

Little got involved in politics during the time of Norman Washington Manley, and was an ardent supporter of the People’s National Party.

She gave her second son the politician’s first and middle names and he was nicknamed ‘Manley’.

Little was empowered by the party to select people for the farm work programme and she also supervised road work in the constituency.

However, of all the accolades she has received for the things she has done, none can compare to the joy she feels at the accomplishments of her children.

She felt an extra sense of pride when her daughters passed the Common Entrance Examination and were placed at St Andrew High School for Girls and Excelsior High School.

Several of her grandchildren also went on to attend St Andrew High, which they refer to as the family school.

Her youngest son, Donovan, said his mother made all kinds of sacrifices to ensure that her children had the necessities of life.

“Aunty would never buy herself a new pair of shoes or a dress if one of her children needed something for school or church. These were the two top priorities in our lives and still are to this day. We had to perform above average and we had to participate in everything,” Donovan shared.

“I have never seen her really sick. She is like the ‘ole man river’, she just keeps rolling along. She can still laugh, cry, feisty herself, read, write, pray, eat good food and just enjoy her family and friends,” he added

On her 100th birthday, Little was surrounded by family and friends, many of whom she had not seen in a long while.

Her family also published her biography, which was distributed in the community and also sent overseas.

Little does not have a favourite meal, as she eats everything that is prepared in the home.

“I love ice cream ... mi love food,” she said with a broad smile.

One of her grandchildren, Rachel-Leigh Thompson, told The Gleaner that Little spends her days watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on TV.

Though the centenarian’s short-term memory is impaired, the mention of a familiar name or place gets her talking.

Fairly good health

Thompson shared that her grandmother is blessed with fairly good health, except for some aches and pains, and described her as independent, witty, strong-willed and feisty.

That last adjective did not escape Little’s ears as she interjected: “I wouldn’t be alive,” before bursting out in laughter.

“I am happy because, at this age, I can walk, I can help myself, I’m not bedridden. Many people less than this age can’t move, so I am really grateful and I have my children and grandchildren around me,” Little said of the milestone, adding that the grace of God has kept her going.

