Duo on cocaine charges offered $500,000 bail each

WESTERN BUREAU:

A St Elizabeth man and a St James woman who were arrested on September 8 after more than five kilogrammes of cocaine were allegedly found in their vehicle, were each offered bail in the sum of $500,000 with three sureties when they appeared in the St James Parish Court on Friday.

Leo Daley, a 39-year-old farmer of a Kilmarnock address in St Elizabeth, and Shereen Stewart, a 37-year-old sales representative of Farm Heights, St James, are facing charges of possession of, and conspiracy to traffic 5.8 kilogrammes of cocaine. Daley is also charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

During the bail hearing which was held before Parish Judge Theresa Hanley, the duo sat and listened quietly while their attorneys, Martyn Thomas and Andrew Dixon, argued that they were both suitable candidates for bail as they were not flight risks.

Thomas, who represents Daley, told the court that his client plans to contest the allegations made against him, contending that he is innocent.

“Mr Daley denies the allegations against him in their entirety, and he takes issue with the case that is laid against him. He poses no risk of flight, as his passport was surrendered immediately,” Thomas said, regarding his client.

Dixon, who is representing Stewart, said that his client had never been in trouble with the law prior to her arrest and would abide by whatever bail conditions are laid out.

“Ms Stewart has no previous convictions, and this is her first negative encounter with the law. She is not a flight risk,” Dixon said in his brief address.

Meanwhile, the prosecution told the court that there was no opposition to bail for the two defendants, as long as strict reporting conditions and stop orders on overseas travel were put in place for them. It was also revealed that several statements were outstanding from the case file, including a forensic certificate, a ballistic report, and two officers’ statements.

As part of the bail conditions, Daley was ordered to report three times a week at the Newmarket Police Station in St Elizabeth, while Stewart was ordered to report at the Mt Salem Police Station three times weekly. Both were also ordered to submit their fingerprints to the police.

The case is slated to be mentioned again on December 13, when a determination will be made as to how the matter will proceed going forward.

According to the allegations, on September 8, a police team acting on information went to Bogue Village on the outskirts of Montego Bay, St James, where they saw a grey Honda motor car being driven by Daley with Stewart as a passenger. The vehicle was searched and five packages with a white, powdery substance resembling cocaine, along with a .6mm cartridge, were found.

Under caution, Daley reportedly said, “Miss, a one kilogramme mi have inna di car, and mi sey a drugs,” while Stewart said, “Miss, a mi boyfriend, and him sey to meet at MegaMart.” Both were subsequently arrested and charged.