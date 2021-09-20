Female pastor among alleged gang members on trial

A St Thomas female pastor is among the 33 alleged members of the Clansman Gang now being arraigned for trial before the Home Circuit Court.

Stephanie Cole-Christie is charged with being a part of a criminal organisation and two counts of facilitating the applicable offence by a criminal organisation.

She is accused of working with five of her co-accused, reputed leader of the gang Andre Bryan, Jason Brown, Fabian Johnson, Rivaldo Hylton and Andre Golding, to enable the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organisation in relation to the arson of a dwelling that was committed on September 11, 2017, at the New Nurseries Fisheries in St Catherine.

Further, she is also being accused of working with co-accused Andre Bryan, Michael Whitely and Andre Golding.

They are accused of knowingly facilitating the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organisation in connection with a conspiracy to murder a bus driver, which was committed between January 1 and November 2017.

The 33 accused are being tried on 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act and the Firearms Act.

