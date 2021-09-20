Firearms and machete seized in Westmoreland, three teens charged
Three teens have been arrested and charged following the seizure of firearms and a machete by the police in Westmoreland.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm are 19-year-old Tyrone Cardwell and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Mint Road in Grange Hill in the parish, while 18-year-old Mario Smith, also of Mint Road, was charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon.
The police report that shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, a team was on patrol in the area when the three males were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
They were accosted and searched.
According to the police, two homemade firearms and a machete were taken from them.
They were arrested and charged.
Their court dates are being finalised.
