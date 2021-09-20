Linstead residents tight-lipped after man fatally shot

The circumstances surrounding the murder of a 21-year-old Linstead man as he reportedly made his way home from work are questionable.

The Linstead police say they are yet to establish a motive for the shooting death of Asshi Johnson of a Rosemount address in Linstead.

Reports are that Johnson was walking through a track that leads to the Linstead Primary School football field from a neighbouring community when he was ambushed by armed assailants who shot him multiple times.

Residents in the vicinity reported hearing loud explosions and then saw Johnson staggering toward the ball field before he collapsed. The police were summoned and he was transported to the Linstead Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson’s death has triggered a wave of silence in his community, as family members and neighbours were reluctant to comment on his death when The Gleaner visited his home.

A neighbour who spoke briefly with The Gleaner, said she didn’t know much about the deceased, except that she saw him a few times going to the back of the tenement building where he lived with relatives.

“One thing I will say is, this is a very dangerous area, and he is not the first member of his family to die like this. So you guys be careful around here,” the neighbour warned, before going silent and refusing to provide any additional information.

Another resident who knew Johnson, said he was staying in Spanish Town for a while and recently came back to the Rosemount community.

“I didn’t know seh him come back a Linstead. Him left the other day and some man come a look fi him,” revealed the resident who spoke to The Gleaner on condition of anonymity.

According to the resident, nobody will talk openly about the dead man because they fear reprisal.